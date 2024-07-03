Police issue concert ticket scam warning in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — Police are warning people about a concert ticket scam.

The Centerville Police Department is telling people to beware of social media messages of people offering to sell concert tickets and request payments through cash apps.

They said on social media that the scammers requested payments through Zelle, Venmo, or another payment service.

The messages are made from an account belonging to someone you may know who has had their account hacked.

The department said they received reports of victims who made payment transfers and did not get the tickets.

