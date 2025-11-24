Police investigating rollover crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating a rollover crash in Dayton early Monday morning.

Around 5:55 a.m., crews were dispatched to State Route 4 near State Route 444 on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

The crash involved a single vehicle that ended up on its top.

Details on any injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

