Police investigating reports of person hit by car near McDonald’s in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are responding to reports that a person was hit by a car in Dayton Thursday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Dayton police and medics were called to McDonald’s on 1517 N Keowee Street at 9:21 p.m.

Information on any injuries was not immediately available.

News Center is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

