1 in custody after investigation of threat in Darke County

UNION CITY, Darke County — One person is in custody after a threat investigation in a Darke County community on Thursday.
The Union City Police Department shared on social media that they were investigating “a reported threat involving a firearm.”
The investigation took place in the 200 block of E. Caroline Street.
A photo shared by the department showed an armored vehicle on the scene.
Residents were asked to avoid the area, but the area was deemed safe around 12:15 p.m.
We’ll update this story as we learn more.
