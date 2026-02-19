Ohio Nurses Association calls for removal of Les Wexner’s name from Ohio State buildings

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Nurses Association (ONA) is calling for the removal of Les Wexner’s name from buildings on Ohio State University’s campus.

The letter was sent to university leaders in response to a newly unredacted 2019 FBI document listing Wexner with the word “co-conspirator” next to his name, our news partners at WBNS reported.

ONA President Rick Lucas told WBNS it’s important for the association to take a “firm stand” and make sure people know the hospital is “safe.”

As News Center 7 previously reported, Wexner was deposed by the U.S. House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Wednesday in connection with the committee’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

The 88-year-old Ohio billionaire and retired founder of L Brands released a statement ahead of his deposition on Wednesday. In it, he denied any knowledge of or involvement in Epstein’s crimes.

“I was naïve, foolish, and gullible to put any trust in Jeffrey Epstein. He was a con man. And while I was conned, I have done nothing wrong and have nothing to hide,” Wexner said in his statement.

Wexner, who has never been charged with a crime in connection with Epstein, reportedly ended his relationship with him after learning he’d been stealing from him.

Wexner’s name is on several campus medical buildings, most notably The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

WBNS reached out to the university regarding the ONA’s letter. While a spokesperson did not directly respond to it, they did refer WBNS to the “naming review procedure.”

“The procedure was introduced in 2022 and allows current Ohio State students, faculty and staff, as well as alumni, to submit requests for the review of university space and entity names. Each request receives full consideration in accordance with the overview spelled out online. I can confirm there are pending requests related to the Wexner name,” a spokesperson told WBNS.

ONA wants the university to commit to removing Wexner’s name before the new Univeristy Hospital opens next week.

