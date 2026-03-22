Police investigating reported stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported stabbing in Dayton on Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just after 10 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 2200 block of Benton Ave on reports of a stabbing, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

TRENDING STORIES:

Medics responded, but have since cleared the scene, according to the dispatch sergeant.

It is unclear if anyone was taken to the hospital at this time. Details on injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group