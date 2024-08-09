Police investigating reported shooting as homicide

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported early morning shooting as a homicide, according to Dayton Police reports.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: At least 1 injured after reported shooting in Dayton

The incident happened after 12:30 a.m. on Friday in the 1600 block of West Grand Avenue.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor said at least one person was injured.

Dayton Police Department records obtained by News Center 7 indicate crews are investigating this incident as a homicide.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 has reached out to Dayton Police and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for more details.

