Police investigating reported shooting as homicide

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported early morning shooting as a homicide, according to Dayton Police reports.
The incident happened after 12:30 a.m. on Friday in the 1600 block of West Grand Avenue.
According to a previous News Center 7 report, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor said at least one person was injured.
Dayton Police Department records obtained by News Center 7 indicate crews are investigating this incident as a homicide.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 has reached out to Dayton Police and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for more details.
