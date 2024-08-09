At least 1 injured after reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person is injured after a reported shooting in Dayton early Friday morning.

Dayton Police Department Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of West Grand Ave around 12:38 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

At least one person has been injured, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

It is unclear if the victim has been taken to the hospital or how severe their injuries are at this time.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Officers are actively investigating the shooting. This is a developing story.

