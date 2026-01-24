Police investigating reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Dayton early Saturday morning.
Around 12:17 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 5200 block of Markey Road on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.
