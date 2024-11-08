Police investigating possible inappropriate relationship between MVCTC employee and student

ENGLEWOOD — Police are investigating the possibility of an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student at the Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC).

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell has spent the day looking into these allegations. Families of students are surprised to hear of the investigation tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00

Police were called to MVCTC on Tuesday morning after someone raised concerns about a potential problem relationship. A police report obtained by News Center 7 said only that Englewood Police received a “juvenile complaint.”

An Englewood sergeant said they “had a report of a possible offense at the school” and said they don’t have any other statements to release at this time due to it being in the early stages of their investigation.

