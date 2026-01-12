Police investigating crash in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — Police are investigating a crash in West Carrollton early Monday morning.
Around 5:53 a.m., crews were dispatched to E Dixie Drive at the Interstate 75 Northbound ramp on reports of a crash, according to a Centerville Police and Fire Dispatcher.
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured.
This is a developing story.
