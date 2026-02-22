Police investigating car into home near shopping center

ENGLEWOOD — Crews are on the scene of a reported car into a house in Englewood on Sunday morning near the Northmont Plaza Shopping Center

The call came out just after 6 a.m. to Fallview Avenue, according to an Englewood Dispatcher.

No injuries have been reported.

