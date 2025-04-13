Police investigating after vehicle crashes into building in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building in Dayton early Sunday morning.
Around 1:57 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Riverside Drive on reports of a crash involving a structure.
A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that crews were investigating a vehicle that had crashed into a building.
It is unclear if anyone was injured. The vehicle was unoccupied when crews arrived, according to the sergeant.
Details on the damage to the building were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
