Police investigating after vehicle crashes into building in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Around 1:57 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Riverside Drive on reports of a crash involving a structure.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that crews were investigating a vehicle that had crashed into a building.

It is unclear if anyone was injured. The vehicle was unoccupied when crews arrived, according to the sergeant.

Details on the damage to the building were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

