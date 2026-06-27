Police investigating after vehicle crashes into building in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building in Dayton on Saturday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 2:32 p.m., crews were dispatched to the area of North Findlay Street and East 1st Street on reports of a two-vehicle crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

TRENDING STORIES:

One vehicle reportedly crashed into a building. Details on how severe the damage was were not immediately available.

One person was reportedly stuck inside the building the vehicle crashed into, but was able to get out.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash. We will continue following this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]