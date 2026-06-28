UPDATE: All lanes back open after crash on I-75 NB in Miami Co.

TROY — UPDATE @ 9:35 P.M.
All lanes are back open after a crash on Interstate 75 in Miami County on Saturday.
The right lanes were previously closed on northbound I-75 near State Route 41.
-INITIAL STORY-
Officers and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Miami County on Saturday.
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The crash was reported on northbound I-75 near State Route 41.
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OHGO cameras show that the right lane are closed on I-75.
Traffic is slowly moving in the left lane in wet driving conditions on I-75.
We are seeing delays between 15 and 20 minutes on I-75.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.
We will continue to follow this story.
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