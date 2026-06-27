Funnel clouds spotted in parts of region

MIAMI VALLEY — Funnel clouds were spotted throughout parts of the region on Saturday.

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The National Weather Service (NWS) said that funnel clouds were possible “due to atmospheric conditions found along a boundary that stretches across the I-70 corridor, according to an NWS special weather statement.

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Several iWitness7 viewers sent pictures and videos of funnel clouds through the region.

Marc Bayse sent photos and a video of a funnel cloud near Dayton International Airport.

Caleb Hayslett sent two photos of a funnel cloud in Miami County.

NWS defines a funnel cloud as a condensation funnel extending from the base of a towering cumulus associated with a rotating column of air that is not in contact with the ground (and hence different from a tornado). A condensation funnel is a tornado, not a funnel cloud, if either:

It is in contact with the ground.

A debris cloud or dust whirl is visible beneath it.

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