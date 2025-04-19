Police investigating after shooting victim walks into Springfield hospital

SPRINGFIELD — An investigation is underway after someone showed up at a Springfield hospital with a gunshot wound Friday night.
Springfield Police responded around 10:37 p.m. to reports of shots fired at the 600 block of W. Main Street, according to a dispatch sergeant.
They were reportedly four to five shots fired near the Nite Owl Bar.
Officers also found blood at the scene.
The dispatch sergeant told News Center 7 that someone showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound.
Their condition is currently unknown.
We will continue to follow this story.
