Police investigating after person reportedly struck by vehicle in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a person was reportedly struck by a vehicle in Dayton on Tuesday morning.
Around 7:41 a.m., crews were dispatched to South Smithville Road over US Route 35 on reports of a person struck by a vehicle, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
It’s unclear if anyone was injured at this time.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.
