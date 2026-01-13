Police investigating after person reportedly struck by vehicle in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a person was reportedly struck by a vehicle in Dayton on Tuesday morning.

Around 7:41 a.m., crews were dispatched to South Smithville Road over US Route 35 on reports of a person struck by a vehicle, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

