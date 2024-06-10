Police investigating after multiple cars broken into at local park

TROY — Police are investigating after multiple cars were broken into at a local park over the weekend.
On Sunday, June 9, between 1-5:30 p.m., Troy Police Department said several valuables were stolen from six cars at Dune Park.
The police department said this was during baseball games.
Police believe the suspects used a window punch to enter the vehicles and looked for purses and wallets.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Sergeant Nick Freisthler at nick.freisthler@troyohio.gov or (937) 399-7525 ext. 1436.
