Police investigating crash in Montgomery County

GERMAN TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating a crash in Montgomery County on Sunday afternoon.
Just before 1 p.m., crews were dispatched to State Route 4 and Eby Road in German Township on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
The sergeant could not provide any details on any potential injuries or how many vehicles were involved.
This is a developing story.
