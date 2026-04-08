Police investigating after 34-year-old man uses U-Haul to break into local business

DAYTON — Police have identified a suspect in an investigation after a U-Haul was used to break into a local business.

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Officers responded to the Dayton Mart in the 1300 block of Patterson Road on a reported crash. around 6:40 a.m. Saturday, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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Dayton police said that a suspect drove a U-Haul into a business in order to gain entry.

The suspect then stole items from the business and left.

Police have identified a 34-year-old male suspect in the incident, but have not released the suspect’s name.

News Center 7 obtained a security video camera from the business. It shows a U-Haul vehicle hitting the Dayton Mart multiple times.

The video shows the U-Haul lining up in front of the doors and ramming into the store.

The driver then backs up and does it again. That’s when the glass shatters.

The security video shows the U-Haul hitting the Dayton Mart for the third time.

The Dayton Mart was temporarily closed, but has since reopened.

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