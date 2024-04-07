Local

Police investigate shooting near Dayton gas station

By WHIO Staff

119 N James H. McGee Boulevard 119 N James H. McGee Boulevard (Malik Patterson/STAFF)

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Dayton police investigated reports of a shooting Saturday evening, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

>>PHOTOS: Police investigate shooting near Dayton gas station

At 8:04 p.m., Dayton police and medics were dispatched to 119 N James H. McGee Boulevard, a Marathon gas station, on reports of a shooting.

The supervisor said someone’s car was shot and no one was injured.

>> Man accused of flashing gun, threatening to open fire at Ohio movie theater

News Center 7 is working to learn if police have any information on possible suspects.

We will continue to follow this story.

Image 1 of 5

119 N James H. McGee Boulevard 119 N James H. McGee Boulevard (Malik Patterson/STAFF)

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article

Eclipse Watch 2024

Win $1,000,000 With WHIO's Battle Of The Brackets Challenge

Most Read