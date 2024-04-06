Man accused of flashing gun, threatening to open fire at Ohio movie theater

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — A 19-year-old Ohio man is facing charges after allegedly threatening people with a gun during an argument at a movie theater early Thursday morning, Cleveland TV stations WKYC-3 and WOIO-19 reported.

>> Coroner called to investigation in Dayton on Saturday morning

At approximately 12:15 a.m., Westlake police were dispatched to the Regal Cinemas on 30147 Detroit Rd., in Cuyahoga County on reports of a male brandishing a handgun.

Witnesses told police multiple couples were arguing during and after a “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” showing, according to WKYC-3.

Police identified the man as 19-year-old Steven Billing of Elyria, WOIO-19 reported.

Billing allegedly flashed a gun and threatened to open fire. Police said this threat caused patrons to run out of the theater.

Soon after, officers found Billing in the parking lot and arrested him without further incident.

>> State auditor places Ohio school district in state of fiscal emergency

Billing tried to avoid arrest by dumping the handgun in a trash can and changing his clothes.

Both stations reported that the firearm was a “ghost gun” as it had no serial numbers, making it untraceable and unregulated.

He is facing charges of aggravated menacing, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony tampering with evidence.

©2024 Cox Media Group