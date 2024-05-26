Police investigate reported stabbing on eastside of Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating reports of a stabbing in Dayton Saturday evening, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

At approximately 7:48 p.m., Dayton police and medics were dispatched to the 900 block of Troy Street on reports of a stabbing.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in this incident.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is the second time Dayton police have responded to reports of a stabbing on Saturday.

We will continue to follow this story.

