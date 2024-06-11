Police investigate reported stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — Dayton police are investigating after receiving reports of a stabbing Tuesday afternoon, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
At approximately 1:47 p.m., Dayton police were dispatched to the area of W First Street and N Ludlow Street on reports of a stabbing.
It is not immediately clear if anyone was hurt in this stabbing.
Additional information was not immediately available.
We will continue to follow this story.
