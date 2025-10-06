Police investigate possible murder, suicide of 2 Ohio teens

AKRON — Police are investigating the possible murder/suicide of an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl.

Both were found at 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 5 in the area of South Hawkins Avenue and Peckham Street in Akron, according to CBS-affiliate WOIO.

Officers were responding to a shots-fired call when they found both victims.

They died at the scene from gunshot wounds, according to the coroner.

The identities of the two have not yet been released.

