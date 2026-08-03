Police investigate death of 2-month-old boy in northern Ohio

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities are investigating the death of a 2-month-old baby in northern Ohio, according to WOIO-19 TV.

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Huron police officers responded to reports of an infant not breathing at an apartment along Cleveland Road West on July 29 around 11:40 a.m.

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Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive 2-month-old boy who wasn’t breathing.

Medics took the child to Firelands Regional Medical Center, where he died.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office completed an autopsy on July 30, WOIO-19 reported.

However, additional information about the autopsy findings wasn’t immediately available.

The death remains under investigation.

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