Police ID 58-year-old man killed in Ohio stabbing

COLUMBUS — Investigators have identified a 58-year-old man who died after a deadly stabbing in Columbus over the weekend.

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Police identified the man as Mark Rayburn-Velco, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

He was also an employee at The Ohio State University, according to an OSU spokesperson.

As previously reported, when officers arrived at Glen Echo Drive just before 7 a.m. on Sunday, they found two people suffering from several stab wounds.

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WBNS reported that the other victim is expected to survive.

Officers arrested a 17-year-old suspect. They charged the teenager with murder and felonious assault.

Police officials say that the suspect was Rayburn-Velco’s adopted son.

The suspect was in court on Tuesday. Court records indicate that a competency evaluation was ordered for the teen.

The second victim has not yet been identified, but attorneys referred to “the victims being the fathers,” of the suspect, according to court records obtained by WBNS.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

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