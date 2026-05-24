1 dead, another hurt after stabbing; teen charged

COLUMBUS — A teen is facing charges after a deadly stabbing in Columbus.

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Officers were called to reports of a stabbing in the 2600 block of Glen Echo Drive just before 7 a.m. Sunday, our news partners at WBNS reported.

When the police got on scene, they found two people suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Both were taken to a local hospital.

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One of the victims died from their injuries.

The other victim is expected to survive, WBNS reported.

A 17-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with murder and felonious assault.

Further information was not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

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