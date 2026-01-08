Police focused on improving safety in Dayton, chief says

DAYTON — Dayton’s Police Chief says the department continues to focus on keeping the Gem City safe.

Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal said that he welcomes any new focus or suggestions, but they are not waiting around.

This came after federal, state, and local leaders announced recommendations to make Downtown Dayton safer.

Chief Afzal told News Center 7 that more housing and people downtown are driving the changes he is making.

He is bringing back 24/7 walking patrols in Downtown Dayton.

Chief Afzal said that when crime happens, improved technology has also helped the department get to the bottom of what happened.

This includes additional cameras and the real-time crime center.

“We never stop thinking about how we improve our service, we do not rest on our laurels, we don’t get satisfied,” he told News Center 7.

