Stolen vehicle suspected to be involved in downtown Dayton shooting found by police

DAYTON — Police said the two people shot in a drive-by shooting near the Levitt Pavilion Tuesday are out of the hospital.

The search continues for suspects involved in the shooting.

Dayton Police Department said a silver Acura SUV that was stolen from Sugarcreek Township on Sept. 17 matched the description of the one involved in the shooting.

Police said they found the SUV abandoned near North Gettysburg Avenue.

Tuesday Dayton police were called to the 100 block of South Jefferson Street to reports of a shooting after receiving multiple calls, Dayton police previously told News Center 7.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a man and a woman who had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police said someone shot the two from a car.

After the shooting, the two ran to Levitt Pavilion where they waited for officers and medics, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dayton Police Department by calling (937) 333-COPS (2677) or you can remain anonymous by reporting it through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP (7867), or online at MiamiValleyCrimeStoppers.com.





