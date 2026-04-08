Police end temporary traffic changes near Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s

HUBER HEIGHTS — Police have ended the temporary traffic changes near Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s.

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The City of Huber Heights said in a social media post that the temporary traffic measures made during the grand opening have ended.

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Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s is on Interstate 70 and State Route 235 in Huber Heights, according to a previous News Center 7 story.

“Traffic is now operating under normal conditions using existing signals and roadway markings,” the city stated.

They encouraged drivers to do the following:

Stay alert

Follow posted signs

Use caution when traveling through the area

“Temporary traffic adjustments may be used again in the future if conditions require it,” the city said. “We appreciate your patience as we continue to monitor traffic patterns and make improvements when needed.”

The 74,000-square-foot gas station and convenience store opened on Monday.

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