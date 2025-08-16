Police departments investigating several daytime burglaries in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Two local police departments are investigating a string of daytime burglaries in Montgomery County.

The Engelwood Police Department and the Clayton Police Department shared information about the recent burglaries on social media Friday.

Clayton police said they have received several reports of daytime burglaries throughout the city. The incidents took place at the following locations:

4600 block of Seville Drive around 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 15

3800 block of Old Salem Road around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 13

0-100 block of Ashbrook Road on Aug. 5

0-100 block of E Westbrook Road between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on July 28

The department said the suspect will knock on the victim’s front door, and when no one answers, they will break into the house and steal “items of value.”

Englewood police said a home in the 7000 block of Monte Carlo Drive was burglarized on Friday, between 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

The suspect got into the house through the unlocked front door after the resident left to walk the dog.

They stole a television and jewelry, the department added.

Englewood police shared a photo of a person and a vehicle of interest. They said the car is a black or dark gray, older model Chevrolet, and the driver is a Black male with a beard.

Clayton residents who may have surveillance footage or saw anything suspicious are asked to contact Detective Campbell bcampbell@clayton.oh.us.

Englewood residents with information are asked to contact Detective Meader at 937-771-2890 or meade@englewood.oh.us.

