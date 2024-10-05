Police department warning of text scam involving investigation into stolen makeup

CENTERVILLE — The Centerville Police Department is warning of a text scam going around involving an investigation into stolen makeup.
The scammer poses as ‘Investigator Tyler Wilson’ pf the Centerville Police Department, according to a post made on the Department’s Facebook.
The scammer claims to be investigating a case about stolen makeup, according to the post.
“As a reminder, law enforcement will NEVER contact you by phone or text demanding payment for outstanding fines, etc.,” the post read.
If you receive any text claiming to be from a law enforcement officer, do not respond. Contact dispatch to verify the authenticity of the message.
