Police department warning banking customers about scam

KETTERING — A local police department is warning people about a scam targeting customers at a bank.

According to the Kettering Police Department, a bank has learned that some customers received calls from the bank’s phone number with caller ID displaying its name.

The scammer identifies themselves as a fraud team member and will ask customers for debit card information and full account numbers.

Kettering police said the account information from these calls is used to make fraudulent transactions.

The department reminds people not to give out any banking information over the phone.

