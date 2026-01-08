Police department mourns death of K9 Scooby

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department has announced the passing of its K9 after his battle with cancer.

K9 Scooby died on Jan. 7, the police department said.

He served as a partner to Officer Nathan Speelman since joining the department in February 2022.

“Scooby was not just a working dog; he was a family member and a loyal companion. He touched the hearts of everyone he encountered,” Speelman shared.

Scooby was known for his high drive, energy, and loving nature.

His work included explosive detection and patrol.

The Dayton Police Department expressed that Scooby will be greatly missed by all members of the agency and the community.

