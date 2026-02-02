Police department mourning loss of ‘beloved’ K-9

LIMA, Ohio — An Ohio police department is mourning the loss of a ‘beloved’ K-9.

The Lima Police Department shared on social media that one of their K-9s, K-9 Axe, has passed.

K-9 Axe and his handler, Ptl Wireman, graduated from the K-9 Academy in 2024 and were assigned to the 3rd shift.

During his career, K-9 Axe’s deployments led to the seizure of many dangerous narcotics and the apprehension of hundreds of suspects.

“He fearlessly protected Ptl Wireman and the other officers without hesitation,” the department said in the post.

K-9 Axe was also known to get the best snacks, according to the post.

K-9 Axe was the first to greet the day shift at the back door and escort them down the hallway, and knew when it was time to play and when it was time to work.

“Even though his career was cut short due to cancer, K9 Axe left a huge impact on everyone that knew and worked with him. Our thoughts go out to Ptl Wireman and his family,” the post read.

The department shared that while K-9 meant alot to them, he meant even more to Ptl Wireman and his family.

“Whether he was playing with the ball or assisting joggers on their morning runs around the block, K9 Axe was loved by everyone he came in contact with,” the post read. “K9 Axe, you will be greatly missed by the K9 Unit and the Lima Police Dept. Thank you for your service!”

©2026 Cox Media Group