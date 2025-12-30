Police cruiser struck while blocking road in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — A police cruiser was struck while blocking a road in Trotwood early Monday morning.

Around 7 a.m. Monday, a Trotwood Police cruiser was struck by another vehicle in the 5800 block of Union Road, according to a spokesperson for the department.

The officer was blocking the road when another car struck it, causing minor damage.

No one was injured, according to the spokesperson.

The crash remains under investigation.

