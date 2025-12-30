Firefighters respond to barn fire in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Firefighters responded to a barn fire in Champaign County early Tuesday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., crews were dispatched to a barn fire in the 4700 block of North Heck Hill Road, according to a Champaign County Dispatcher.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Emergency Scanner traffic indicated that the barn was fully engulfed in flames.

This is a developing story.

