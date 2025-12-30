Firefighters respond to barn fire in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Firefighters responded to a barn fire in Champaign County early Tuesday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 2:30 a.m., crews were dispatched to a barn fire in the 4700 block of North Heck Hill Road, according to a Champaign County Dispatcher.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Steakhouse in downtown Dayton announces closure
- 16-old-year dead, 14-year-old in custody after shooting at Raising Cane’s
- 2 people dead, 1 person injured after car runs red light
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Additional details were not immediately available.
Emergency Scanner traffic indicated that the barn was fully engulfed in flames.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group