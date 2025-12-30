Police chase ends in drug investigation, arrest

ELYRIA, Ohio — A man was arrested and charged after leading police on a chase over the weekend.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 10:54 a.m. Saturday, Elyria police officers tried to pull over a Volkswagen that was traveling northbound near the 600 block of North West River Road, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Local school district hit hard after losing 4 people in 3 months
- Steakhouse in downtown Dayton announces closure
- Woman accused of posing as caregiver to steal thousands from seniors
The driver, later identified as Nicholaus Shores, pulled into a driveway before driving through a yard and fleeing southbound, nearly striking a police car that also had its emergency lights on.
Police pursued Shores through a nearby parking lot and westbound onto Lake Ave at a high rate of speed, WOIO-19 reported.
As Shores was turning westbound on Lorain Road, he lost control of his vehicle and went off the road and hit a city sign.
He then continued speeding northbound and later traveled eastbound on State Route 57, where the car began smoking and came to a stop east of Lorain Boulevard, WOIO-19 reported.
Shores then got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.
During a search of the car, officers found multiple baggies containing suspected fentanyl, suspected cocaine, suspected marijuana, a digital scale, and multiple cell phones.
A quantity of U.S. currency was also recovered. All suspected narcotics presumptively field tested positive, WOIO-19 reported.
Shores reportedly told police that he fled because he had outstanding warrants.
He was arrested on the following charges:
- Drug Trafficking (Fentanyl) – Felony 2
- Possession of Fentanyl – Felony 2
- Possession of Cocaine – Felony 5
- Failure to Comply – Felony 3
- Obstructing Official Business – Felony 5
- Acts of Contempt (2 counts) – Unclassified Misdemeanor
- Driving Under Suspension (Non-Compliance) – Misdemeanor 1
- Failure to Control – Minor Misdemeanor
- Reckless Operation – Minor Misdemeanor
- Traffic Control Devices – Minor Misdemeanor
Shores was taken to Lorain County Jail, where he is being held on no bond pending his initial court appearance.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group