Police asking for public’s help to find missing Warren County woman

FRANKLIN — Officers are asking for help in finding a missing Warren County woman.

Billie J. Winkle, 53, was reported missing on Monday by the Franklin Division of Police, according to a social media post.

She was last reported to be heard from Friday at 2 p.m.

Winkle may be driving a 2009 Silver Infiniti G37 with the license plate HXS3978.

If you have information, please call the Franklin Division of Police.

