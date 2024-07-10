Local

Police asking for public’s help to find missing Warren County woman

By WHIO Staff

Billie J. Winkle, missing Warren County woman Photo contributed by Franklin Division of Police (via Facebook) (Franklin Division of Police (via Facebook)/Franklin Division of Police (via Facebook))

FRANKLIN — Officers are asking for help in finding a missing Warren County woman.

Billie J. Winkle, 53, was reported missing on Monday by the Franklin Division of Police, according to a social media post.

She was last reported to be heard from Friday at 2 p.m.

Winkle may be driving a 2009 Silver Infiniti G37 with the license plate HXS3978.

If you have information, please call the Franklin Division of Police.

