RIVERSIDE — Police are asking for the public’s help after a trailer theft in Riverside.

Two unknown people were driving a Chevy Trailblazer and a security camera captured them allegedly stealing a white enclosed trailer, according to the Riverside Police Department.

They posted images on its social media page.

It shows the trailblazer carrying the trailer, which belongs to St. Helen Parish in Riverside.

The department said that the trailer has been recovered, but is asking the public to keep an eye on the trailblazer.

Anyone with information on the subjects and vehicle involved is asked to call Riverside Police at 937-233-2080 or email them here.

Police asking for public's help after Riverside trailer theft Photo contributed by Riverside Police Department via Facebook

