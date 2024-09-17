Police asking for help locating wanted suspect in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Police are asking for help locating a wanted suspect in Darke County.
In a post on Facebook, the Darke County Crime Stoppers asked the public to help locate Jeremy Cheney.
Any tip that leads to Cheney’s arrest has a cash reward.
If you have any information on his whereabouts you should call the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at 937-548-3399 or the Greenville Police Department at 937-548-1103.
