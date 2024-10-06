Police asking for help identifying suspect accused of cashing stolen checks

OAKWOOD — The Oakwood Public Safety Department is asking for help identifying a suspect accused of cashing stolen checks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Oct. 1, a white woman entered Lebanon Citizens National Bank on Far Hills Ave and presented and cashed a stolen check.

TRENDING STORIES:

The woman has presented stolen checks at several other banks in the area, according to police.

If you have any information on the identity of the woman, contact the Oakwood Public Safety Department at 937-298-2122.

Bank Fraud Suspect Oakwood

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



