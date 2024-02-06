Police asking for help in identifying person, vehicle related to Miami County theft

PIQUA — Police officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person and a vehicle related to a Miami County theft.

>>Judge denies motion to dismiss charges for driver accused in deadly school bus crash

The theft happened on Jan. 27 at 4:45 p.m.

The Piqua Police Department posted a photo on social media of the person and a red SUV.

They are asking for assistance from the public in identifying both the vehicle and the person about that theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Monnin at (937) 778-2027, ext. 3018 with information.

Citizens can also remain anonymous by calling 937-615-TIPS (8477).





©2024 Cox Media Group