Police asking for help identifying person of interest in criminal investigation

CELINA — Do you recognize them?

The Celina Police Department are asking for help identifying a person of interest in a criminal investigation.

The department shared photos of the man on their Facebook account.

If you have any information or recognize the man, contact the police department at 419-586-2345.

