Police asking for help identifying person of interest in criminal investigation

CELINA — Do you recognize them?
The Celina Police Department are asking for help identifying a person of interest in a criminal investigation.
The department shared photos of the man on their Facebook account.
If you have any information or recognize the man, contact the police department at 419-586-2345.
