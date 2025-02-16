‘A little scary;’ Drivers share concerns about upcoming wintry weather

MIAMI VALLEY — A mix of rain, snow, and cold temperatures could have a dangerous impact on roads throughout the Miami Valley.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, people said they were enjoying the clear roads while they still can

Storm Center 7′s Weather Specialist Nick Dunn said the rain will turn into snow around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

“I just came grocery shopping because, you know, I want to be prepared,” Troy resident Evelyn Ramirez said.

1 to 4 inches of snow are possible by Sunday night, according to Dunn.

Ramirez said she’s happy she doesn’t have to go anywhere on Sunday, but is ready for winter to be over.

“It’s getting annoying, we need the sun,” Ramirez said.

New drivers like Alex McAdams said he’s a little nervous to put his driving skills to the test.

“I’m not going to lie, just four inches of snow. It’s going to be a little scary to drive, in my opinion,” McAdams said.

He said he’ll have to leave early Sunday morning so he has enough to get to work safely.

“Always be careful. Just make sure you’re being smart on the road and watching for ice,” McAdams said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

