Officers are asking for help finding theft suspects in Kettering.

The Kettering Police Department said these people are accused of stealing a wallet, cash, and credit cards.

They posted the suspects’ pictures on the department’s Facebook page.

If you have information, call Ptl. Cork at (937) 296-2555 and reference report #24-030451.

Police asking for help finding theft suspects in Kettering Photo contributed by Kettering Police (via Facebook)

