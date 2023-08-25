Police are investigating vehicle vs. motorcycle crash on state Route 741 in Springboro

SPRINGBORO — Police are investigating a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash Thursday night in the area of state Route 741, near El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill, in Springboro.

>> Crash in Union involving a semitrailer sends 1 to a hospital

The accident at North Main Street and West Lytle-Five Points Road occurred about 6:45 p.m. and police were still on scene at 8:20 p.m., according to Springboro police dispatch.

We’re working to learn whether any injuries were reported.

Drivers have been told to avoid the area until further notice so police can investigate the accident.

We will update this developing report as details are made available.





©2023 Cox Media Group