UNION — At least one person was injured after a crash involving a semi in Union.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that troopers were responding to crash involving a semi in the 600 block of North Main Street.

One person has been transported to an area hospital, according to dispatch records.

News Center 7 has crew heading to the scene and we will continue updating this story as we learn more.





